Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 28 June 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 28 June 2021. Let's begin...



Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite goes on the first sale in India today: Find Price and Specifications



Xiaomi launched its thinnest phone in India last week. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a slim and light design, an AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM, and 33W fast charging support. Pre-orders for the smartphone launched in India on June 25 and will be available for sale today. Mi 11 Lite can be purchased at mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and retail stores today.



Akshay Kumar announces FAU-G beta; All set to take on the new avatar of PUBG Mobile



Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the beta launch of FAU-G Team DeathMatch. This came after months of uncertainty when FAU-G was seen as India's answer to PUBG Mobile India's banned game, whose new avatar has reappeared as Battlegrounds Mobile India now. The FAU-G game is available for download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.



Instagram to bring translation to Stories



It is now working to bring the translation to his most popular product, Stories. Currently, it offers text translation on its platform: comments, subtitles and profiles. In addition, Instagram will display a "See Translation" button below the text on posts written in a language other than the default language of your Instagram app. This option will appear for translations available for that particular language.



Mobile World Congress 2021: What we expect and how to watch the Livestream of the World's largest tech fair



Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest mobile event of the year globally, will begin today, i.e. on June 28, in Barcelona. The annual meeting of the telecom industry is synonymous with big announcements in the past, and while not all the big tech companies are sold on the event's new hybrid setup, we are still excited about MWC 2021.



Telegram brings new features: Group video calls, Animated backgrounds and more



Telegram introduced a group video calling feature for its users to compete with digital giants Zoom and WhatsApp. Telegram users had been requesting this feature for over a year, and it was finally introduced. "Voice chats in any group can now seamlessly flip into group video calls simply faucet the digicam icon to modify your video on," Telegram stated in a weblog.



Airtel discontinues these three prepaid recharge plans; Check out the alternative plans



Airtel has discontinued up to prepaid recharge plans and is no longer seen on the company's website. Airtel discontinues prepaid recharge plans include Rs 279, Rs 179 and Rs 45. Did you have them? Check out the alternative prepaid plans.



Apple MacBook Pro M1X May Launch This Year



Apple's MacBook Pro has been part of the buzz since the beginning of this year. Several previous rumours hinted at the launch at WWDC earlier this month, but Apple did not believe the new MacBook Pro M1X was ready for launch just yet, although it may have hinted at plans for the launch.