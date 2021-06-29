Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 29 June 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 29 June 2021. Let's begin...

US judge dismisses FTC lawsuit against Facebook

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc (FB.O) that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, saying the Federal Trade Commission action was "legally insufficient"

Facebook's value reaches 1 trillion $ after judge threw out antitrust lawsuits

A United States judge dismissed federal and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. Shares of Facebook rose more than 4% after the ruling was issued. Rising stock prices put Facebook's market capitalization above $ 1 trillion for the first time.

Realme Narzo 30, Smart TV goes on sale today in India

Realme launched the Narzo 30 series, Buds Q2, and Smart TV in India last week. Today, the Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV went on sale for the first time. The Narzo 30 was launched alongside its 5G counterpart, which will be available the next day.

MWC 2021: Samsung shows One UI watch experience; no new hardware

Samsung revealed the new user interface for its next-generation Wear OS smartwatch at Mobile World Congress but did not reveal the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4. However, it did announce that the new hardware will arrive later in the summer.

Snapchat bug issue is resolved; Know how to fix it in iOS devices

We are talking about the Snapchat app that crashed every time I clicked on it. While those carrying an Android smartphone were safe and able to go their merry way and share snapshots at will, those with Apple iPhones - iOS to be precise - were facing a difficult time. Every time a user wanted to start Snapchat by clicking on it, the application crashed.

Microsoft's xCloud is available on iPhone, Android, PCs, with 100 plus Xbox games

Microsoft has made its xCloud service available on iPhone, Mac, iPad, PC, etc. On Monday, the company announced that the cloud gaming service had started rolling out to supported devices, so if your device meets the hardware requirements for xCloud, you can play Xbox games on it with the Xbox Game subscription Pass Ultimate, of course.

Beware! Your Android smartphone is at risk; Know all about the malware and how to safeguard it



Hackers are attacking more and more Android smartphones. Users are being asked to take action to stop malicious software. So what should you do to fix the problem? Users need to be vigilant while downloading and installing applications on the web.

