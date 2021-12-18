Top AI-based initiatives launched by MeitY in 2021

At the start of 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) gained approval to launch the ambitious National Artificial Intelligence Mission, a five-year initiative announced two years ago in the union budget. MeitY will lead the mission, and the ministry will collaborate closely with NITI Aayog.

The first anniversary of the 'National AI Portal,' a collaborative project of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), and NASSCOM, was in May 2021. The portal serves as a platform for AI-related news, learning, publications, events, and activities in India and abroad. In addition, the ministry is establishing a number of programmes, such as 'INDIAai,' to help India become a global leader in AI. The major AI initiatives undertaken by MeitY in 2021 are presented in this article.

India's AI Journey: 75@75

On the first day of its 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' event, MeitY unveiled its AI compendium "75@75 India's AI Journey." The compendium presents 75 AI application cases in India that have positively impacted the people and the country's governance. The use cases have been divided into four categories: government, startups, academics, and businesses.

Collaboration between MeitY and AWS to Launch Quantum Computing Applications Lab in India

In January 2021, MeitY and Amazon Web Services announced a partnership to provide quantum computing as a service to government ministries and departments and researchers, scientists, universities, and developers. Manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and aerospace engineering would benefit from this. Quantum computing uses quantum mechanics to create extremely powerful data processing capabilities. This will lead to breakthroughs in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

'AI Pe Charcha'

Since March 4, 2021, MeitY and NeGD have hosted an informative series called AI Pe Charcha. The first session's theme was "Open Source AI to Solve Billion-Scale Problems." The seminars are a continuation of RAISE 202 and will cover user interfaces and Aadhar identification, ethical AI, open-source AI, and more. The importance of accurate identification, identity generation, validation, speech recognition, fraud detection, and Indic language translation has been emphasised by AI per Charcha.

Since then, the ministry has held countless sessions on various issues. The most recent meeting took place in November, and it focused on the relevance of data-driven and AI-enabled governance, as well as worldwide best practices. The sessions draw many AI enthusiasts, practitioners, academics, and others.

- Source: techgig