Twitter called back a few employees; saying they were fired by mistake

Twitter laid off nearly 50 per cent of the workforce last week after Elon Musk ordered them to do so to keep the company profitable. A report from Bloomberg claims that the microblogging site is calling up some laid-off people to "build the new features Musk envisions." Last week's bloodbath on Twitter left thousands of people out of work and with tears in their eyes. However, Musk said that he had to lay off people for the company to be profitable. He said advertising revenue was falling every day.



The new report states that Twitter is "reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return." Sources close to the development said that some of the employees asked to return were laid off by mistake. The report further states that the employees asked to return "were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions." The company has yet to reveal any details on the same.

Last week, Musk led Twitter in laying off nearly 3,700 employees worldwide. All communication, marketing, sales, and other teams have been laid off in India. Shortly after the layoffs began, affected Twitter employees took to the social media platform to share their experiences working at the company over the past few years.