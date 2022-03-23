UBON CL-3880 Rock Series Neckband offers an immersive audio experience

Ubon has launched its new CL – 3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband in early February 2022. UBON CL-3880 Rock Series Neckband was securely packed in a two-layered box. It had a neckband, charging wire, a pair of ears tips and a small bag. The neckband comes with an in-build microphone to enhance the hands-free calling experience. In addition, with its latest Bluetooth version, you can connect this earphone with Bluetooth-enabled iOS and Android devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc.

UBON CL – 3880 Wireless Neckband in the box

I observed that the earbuds offer a 'magnetic instant connection' feature. When you separate the magnetic earbuds, it turns the earphones ON; when you join them, it turns OFF. Isolating the earbuds also turns on pairing automatically if you have already paired it with a device. I liked this feature a lot that pair the neckband automatically and Tiger Shroff lines, "Life mein laye music, music mein laye life", UBON born to be free! :)



Features and Specifications



UBON CL – 3880 Rock Series wireless Neckband features Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Besides, it is a type-C interface. The magnetic power of this neckband brings better support in all circumstances, preventing the product from any further damage.



The black and red dual colour combination is good. The raised power and sound buttons are a boom. Without looking at the buttons, you can receive the call; can decrease and increase the volume on the go. The round power button is easy to recognise to switch ON and OFF the band. The UBON CL–3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband comes with a 6- month warranty and is available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores all over the country.

Ergonomic Design

UBON CL – 3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband is ergonomically designed

I found the UBON CL – 3880 Rock Series wireless neckband is ergonomically friendly, it is lightweight and a comfortable fit. Most of the time, I wear hijab; it was very comfortable to wear under the scarf compared to the other brand earphones (they keep slipping from my ears). These earbuds were not slipping out of the ears at all. The sporty design neckband is an ideal walking companion as I had not to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds.



Crystal Clear Sound

The wireless neckband from UBON comes along with an exhilarating HD audio quality. While I was using it for taking calls, the sound was crystal clear; it provides passive isolation as it effectively eliminates ambient noises and a built-in-mic facility. I have also experienced real music while listening to my favourite tracks. It allowed me to enjoy vibrant music without any disturbance.

Powerful Battery

The neckband offers a battery life of up to 50 hours of non-stop playtime on a single charge, which solves the frequent charging problem. In addition, the UBON wireless neckband comes with a standby life of 500 hours with TF Card Support.

Verdict

This is a 'value for money' magnetic sports wireless neckband from UBON available at an affordable retail price of INR 3,599. Tags: UBON, CL – 3880 Rock Series Wireless Neckband, wireless neckband