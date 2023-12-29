Upcoming iOS features in 2024: Security, Music, CarPlay Advances and more

Apple is set to introduce exciting iOS features in upcoming updates, providing enhanced security, collaborative playlists on Apple Music, and advanced capabilities.

1. Stolen Device Protection (iOS 17.3):

Apple plans to fortify iPhone security with a new feature in the iOS 17.3 update. If your iPhone is lost or stolen, the added layer of protection requires a Face ID or Touch ID to access device details. Additionally, thieves won't be able to turn off the FindMy device feature.

2. New Siri Features (iOS 18):

In the iOS 18 update, Apple aims to empower Siri and the messages app with generative AI features. The incorporation of the LLM model will enhance Siri's intelligence, enabling it to handle complex tasks and even "auto-complete sentences," according to reports from Mark Gurman.

3. Apple Music Collaborative Playlist (iOS 17.3):

Anticipated in the iOS 17.3 update, Apple Music is poised to introduce a collaborative playlist feature. Users can collectively contribute songs, and playlist members will have the option to add emoji reactions to the music, enhancing the collaborative music-sharing experience.

4. Roadside Assistance via Satellite:

iPhone users will now have access to Roadside Assistance through a Satellite connection. This feature proves invaluable in situations like flat tires, running out of fuel, a stuck vehicle, or accidental lockouts, providing assistance promptly and efficiently.

5. Advanced CarPlay:

The new CarPlay is set to revolutionize the in-car experience with multiple displays in the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, widgets, and more. The interface will be tailored to specific vehicle models and automaker brands. Expect this feature in vehicles from Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, and others.