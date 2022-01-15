Warning! DON'T Download this Update for Chrome, Microsoft Edge

Do you see an update notification on your Google Chrome browser asking you to download an update? If so, please close the page immediately and never press the download key. The new ransomware is spreading widely through malicious websites and could render all the data on your computer useless unless you pay a ransom. The issue is also present in the Microsoft Edge browser as it uses the same Chromium codes.

In a report by GBhackers.com, the infamous Magniber ransomware is said to be back. This had a reputation for using the old Internet Explorer browser as a means of attacking innocent people. Now attackers use Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome to do the same thing.

Magniber Ransomware is Back

The ransomware works in the same way as before, except that it now works in Chrome and Edge browsers. Malware is often distributed through fake web pages that claim to offer a new update for your Chrome or Edge browser. Once the user clicks the "Update Chrome" or "Update Edge" buttons, the page downloads a browser extension of the type .appx.

Once the extension is installed, the program runs in the background and the inevitable happens. The malicious files start encrypting the files on your Windows system in the background, not letting you have any idea about it.

Once the malicious encryption is finished, the program will drop a Notepad document containing the ransom note. After this, you will be unable to access the files on your computer and you can get them back only by paying the ransom. The ransomware also makes victims download the Tor browser for the process.

How to Avoid this Ransomware

There are some common things to consider to stay safe from such ransomware in the future.

- You should always keep a backup of your data in cloud storage or physical external storage. If your PC is infected, you can always reset it and recover your data from backup.

- Never download any "update packages" for your Chrome or Edge browser from other websites. Chrome and Edge can download their updates from the servers automatically, so there's no need to do a manual update. Hackers often lure you into downloading an update with fake pages.