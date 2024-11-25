Live
Just In
WhatsApp Outage: Global Users Face Issues with Messaging App on Web
Millions impacted as WhatsApp Web faces global disruptions, affecting personal and business accounts. Users await Meta’s response and resolution
WhatsApp users worldwide are experiencing difficulties accessing the platform, especially its web version. Both personal and business accounts have been affected, making it impossible for many to send messages or connect via WhatsApp Web.
Outage Sparks Social Media Complaints
The disruption has led to widespread frustration, with numerous users voicing their concerns on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Many expressed how the issue has impacted their daily communication, particularly for business purposes.
Meta Silent on Cause of Outage
Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has yet to issue an official explanation for the ongoing issues. Users remain in the dark about the cause of the disruption.
Reports Highlight Extent of the Problem
According to Downdetector, a platform monitoring online service outages, around 57% of users reported problems with WhatsApp Web, while 35% faced difficulties using the app itself.
The Impact of Digital Outages
As one of the world’s most popular messaging services, any disruption to WhatsApp significantly impacts personal and professional communication. Millions of users are now left waiting for Meta to resolve the issue and restore full functionality.