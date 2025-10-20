WhatsApp tests monthly msg limits to check spam

New Delhi: WhatsApp is planning a major update aimed at reducing spam and unwanted messages. The messaging platform is testing a new feature that limits the number of messages users and businesses can send to people who are not in their contact list and do not respond. The move is designed to give users a quieter, more organised inbox while maintaining the app’s focus on personal communication.

Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved from a simple chat application into a comprehensive platform that includes communities, business accounts, and customer service channels.

However, this growth has also led to a surge in unwanted messages and promotional content, frustrating many users.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the new limit applies to messages sent to non-contacts who do not reply. Each message sent counts toward the monthly cap. For instance, sending three messages to a non-responding user would consume three messages from the sender’s monthly allowance. WhatsApp has not disclosed the exact cap, noting that it is still experimenting with different limits. Users approaching the threshold are expected to receive a warning, and once the limit is reached, they may be temporarily blocked from messaging new contacts.

The company clarified that regular chats with friends and family will not be affected by this change.

This initiative is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to curb spam, particularly in India, where the platform has over 500 million users. Over the past year, WhatsApp has introduced several anti-spam measures, including restrictions on marketing messages, options to unsubscribe from business chats, and limits on broadcast messages.

For businesses, this update means a shift from mass messaging to fostering genuine customer connections. For ordinary users, the change promises a cleaner and more personal chat experience.

While it may not eliminate spam entirely, the new monthly message limit marks a significant step toward restoring WhatsApp’s original purpose — facilitating private, meaningful conversations.