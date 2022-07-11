Where and when you can watch Nothing's Phone 1 launch event

Nothing, the new consumer technology startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is set to announce its first smartphone on July 12 at an event called (brace yourselves): Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.



The company is not left behind about pre-announcing the features of the Nothing Phone 1 before its "official" launch, so we are already aware of what it will look like and many of the features it will offer. Its most eye-catching element is a set of illuminated light strips on the back, which can launch in time with the phone's ringtones, light up to show charging status, and more. But the key information Nothing is yet to reveal is how much the phone will cost when it will launch, and where exactly it will be available. All of that should be clear after his July 12 event.



When does the Nothing Event start?



Starts July 12 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST

Where can I watch the Nothing event?

We'll have the live stream video embedded at the top, so you can stay here to watch it when it starts. Otherwise, go to these links:

Nothing streams the event live through its website.

Follow @verge on Twitter.

Keep an eye on @verge on Instagram for updates.

Source: TheVerge