New Delhi: Social media platform X has taken sweeping action in India by blocking more than 3,500 pieces of content and deleting over 600 accounts, as it moves to comply with the country’s strict online content laws. The development comes after strong pressure from the Union government over the spread of obscene and sexually explicit material allegedly generated by X’s AI chatbot, Grok. The action marks a significant shift in X’s stance after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) warned the platform of serious legal consequences if it failed to address violations related to AI-generated content.Officials said X has now assured authorities that it will operate fully within the framework of Indian law. The government’s intervention followed complaints that Grok, an AI chatbot integrated into X, was generating sexually explicit and obscene imagery that violated Indian regulations.

On January 2, MeitY formally wrote to X, flagging what it described as “serious failures” in preventing such content.

An official underscored the government’s position, stating, “The law of the land must prevail.” Authorities warned that X could lose legal protection under Indian law if it failed to act, adding that similar action could be taken against other platforms whose AI tools do not comply.

X admits mistake, takes corrective steps

According to sources, X acknowledged the issue and “admitted its mistake”, agreeing to take steps to prevent the generation of obscene imagery on its platform. The company’s recent action of blocking thousands of posts and removing hundreds of accounts formed part of its compliance effort.

However, officials indicated that the platform’s initial response to the government did not fully address the concerns. One official said X’s reply largely restated its existing user policies without tackling the specific issues raised by MeitY. A key point of contention has been how AI chatbots like Grok are classified under Indian law.

Government officials made it clear that Grok cannot be treated as a neutral platform feature.

Explaining the shift in approach, an official said, “The mindset has now changed. Earlier, they were operating from a higher position, but we have brought the issue down to the level of the law. Grok cannot be treated as a platform. It is a content creator, an artificial content creator. Just as I am a human content creator, Grok is an artificial one.”