X to Close San Francisco Office, CEO Linda Yaccarino Announces Relocation Plans

The iconic San Francisco office of X, famously entered by Elon Musk with a sink when it was still known as Twitter, is closing down. CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed this in an email to employees, as reported by The New York Times. Yaccarino stated that the closure will occur over the next few weeks, and while there are reports of employees moving to a shared space in Austin, Texas, this was not confirmed in her email.



On Monday, X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino sent an email to employees announcing significant changes to the company's office locations. She informed them that the San Francisco office would be closing, and employees would be relocated to the existing office in San Jose, California. Additionally, X plans to open a new office in Palo Alto, California, which will focus on engineering and be shared with xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company.

Yaccarino acknowledged the potential challenges posed by the move but emphasized that it was a strategic decision for the company's long-term success. "This is an important decision that impacts many of you, but it is the right one for our company in the long term," she wrote. She expressed confidence that these changes would position the company for future growth and innovation.

This announcement comes shortly after Elon Musk revealed plans to move the headquarters of both X and SpaceX, his rocket manufacturing company, to Texas. According to The New York Times, this decision follows a new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, which prohibits school districts from requiring teachers to inform parents if their children change their gender identity.

Musk criticized the law, calling it “the final straw,” and mentioned that he had warned Governor Newsom that such policies would drive families and businesses away from California. He believes the law undermines parental rights and endangers family safety.

As part of this move, SpaceX will shift its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Meanwhile, X will relocate from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

By relocating his companies, Musk aims to operate in a state he views as more supportive of his business values and practices. This move represents a significant shift in Musk’s business strategy. X has yet to reveal its new location.