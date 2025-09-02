XElectron Expands Smart Projector Range with Launch of Techno and Techno Plus

The Techno Plus offers a premium edge with Native Full HD (1080p) resolution, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone and exceptional 9000 lumens brightness, while the Techno comes with Native HD (720p) resolution, Auto Keystone, Remote Focus. Both models support multiple language options, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Chinese and feature 210 degree rotation for comfortable viewing from all angles and directions.

With support for all major video, audio and image formats, a projection distance of up to 3.6 meters, and a lifespan of up to 40,000 hours, the projectors offer long-lasting performance and versatile usage, making them ideal for binge-watching, gaming, business meetings and even outdoor screenings. Screen mirroring from both Android, iOS and Windows devices makes them a work and entertainment companion.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron said, “Our vision is to bring immersive, big screen experiences into everyday life—whether it’s a living room, a classroom, or an office—without the limitations of cost or complicated installation. With the Techno series, we’re combining powerful features with everyday convenience, offering a versatile alternative to conventional large-screen TVs at a fraction of the cost.”

Specifications and Features

Techno Smart Projector

Designed for everyday use, the Techno Smart Projector combines performance with convenience. It offers Native HD resolution (1280 X 720p) with 4K decoding and a 5000:1 contrast ratio for vivid, detailed visuals. Powered by Android 13, it gives instant access to diverse OTT streaming options without needing external devices, while screen mirroring support makes it easy to connect both Android and iOS devices.

Equipped with 1 GB RAM, 8GB storage, dual band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G), and Bluetooth 5.0, the projector ensures smooth connectivity and seamless streaming. A built-in 20W Bluetooth speaker delivers crisp audio, and additional ports including HDMI, USB, 3.5mm audio out and AC input enhance flexibility. Its 210-degree rotation, compact design, and up to 150 inch projection size (from a distance of up to 3.6 meters), makes it ideal for homes, small offices, and casual outdoor setups without requiring fixed installation.

Techno Plus Smart Project

Made for a premium cinematic experience, the XElectron Techno Plus Smart Projector takes performance a step further with Full HD (1920 X 1080p) resolution and 4K decoding. Its 9000 lumens brightness and 5000:1 contrast ratio create sharp, life-like images on screen up to 150 inches. Powered by Android 13 with 1GB RAM with 8GB internal storage, it offers quick access to streaming applications, along with 2.5G and 5G Wi-Fi connectivity, for faster, lag-free viewing.

A 20W in-built Bluetooth speaker delivers rich, bass-driven sound, while features like Auto-focus and Auto keystone correction simplify setup. Consuming just 70W of power, it is also energy-efficient and built for durability with up to 40,000 hour lifespan. Whether for home entertainment, business presentations, or outdoor screenings, the Techno Plus offers a complete, long-term solution for versatile, high-quality projection.

Pricing and Availability

These are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and XElectron’s official website, with a one-year warranty across India.



