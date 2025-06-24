100 tribal youth receive driving licence

Kothagudem: As per the orders of Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju, driving licenses were issued to 100 youths of Gundala mandal under the auspices of local police with the help of transport department officials.

They were handed over the license copies by District Additional SP (Operations) G Narendhar on Monday. On this occasion, the ASP said that the police department will support the youth living in tribal areas and agency areas in every way.

He said that programmes like sports competitions, medical camps, and coaching them to get jobs will be undertaken. “A few youths from agency areas are addicted to alcohol and are driving vehicles inebriated. Consequently, they are losing their lives in road accidents,” he warned.

Similarly, he said that driving licenses will be issued to the youth living in agency areas under the jurisdiction of all police stations in the district.

He specially congratulated Gundala inspector Ravinder and constable Shankar, who worked hard in issuing driving licenses with the cooperation of the transport department officials.