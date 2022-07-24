15-day celebrations to mark I-day: KCR tells Babus

Hyderabad: State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday has asked officials to organise various programmes across Telangana on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence of the country to inculcate patriotism.

The sacrifices of freedom fighters and the fruits of their struggle should be understood by the present generation and for that various programmes, including sports and essay competitions along with cultural programmes, must be organised apart from hoisting national flags at every corner.

He said 'Indian Independence Diamond Fortnight' programmes should be organised in the State for 15 days – seven days before August 15 and seven days after it. He chaired a high-level review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on organising 75 years of 'Independent Bharat Vajrotsava Dwisapthaham.'

The Chief Minister said today's generation needs to understand the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and martyrs in the country and in Telangana. In 75 years, Independent India has accomplished many great achievements.

According to the Chief Minister, India is the largest democratic country in the world. Indian freedom fighters and Constitution-builders dreamt of creating India in a more qualitative way. It is the responsibility of every citizen to uphold the democratic, secular and federalist values instilled in them.

India maintains unity in diversity with different cultures, languages, religions, customs and traditions with the highest universal values. It has a unique cultural way of life compared to other countries of the world. In the context of increasing technological work pressure and economic needs in the changing times, the patriotism practised in the past is not seen in today's youth.

The Chief Minister said the national flag should fly on every house in the State and asked officials to make arrangements for making one crore 20 lakh tricolour flags. For this, orders should be given to handloom, powerloom workers in Gadwal, Narayanpet, Sircilla, Pochampally, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Warangal and other areas. The national flag should be flown high on every government office in the State.

He asked GAD officials to formulate the procedures related to the management of national programmes. Steps should be taken to fly the national flag on every government vehicle and the flags should be designed accordingly.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government will bear the cost of the patriotic campaign, including the cost of printing national flags.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take steps to hoist the national flag in public places, bus stations, railway stations, cinema halls, malls and star hotels along with the main intersections and other convenient places with patriotic spirit.

He said friendly government programmes must be conducted to develop good relations between the people and employees. Freedom runs must be organised at the mandal, district and State-level.

The Chief Minister directed Panchayati Raj and Municipal Administration departments to take appropriate steps towards lighting the independence diamond jubilee lamp from village to city level.

Programmes must be organised in educational institutions in such a way that the students understand the freedom struggle made by national leaders.

He explained to officials the programs of 'Independent Bharat Vajrotsava Dwisapthaham' to be organised for 15 days in educational institutions including PG, degree and junior colleges, gurukuls, private corporate educational institutions and universities for the week before August and the week after it.

He said sports, essay writing, painting and patriotic songs, singing competitions, dramas and monologues should be organised to encourage patriotism.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and the Secretary should take appropriate measures in this regard.

He said all the government departments, including the police, should participate in the most ambitious

'Independent Bharat Vajrotsava Dwisapthaham' programme. The employees of the respective departments should make daily schedules of the programmes to be conducted for 15 days and implement them for two weeks.

The Chief Minister asked Somesh Kumar to appoint a special committee to prepare necessary guidelines and suggested that along with public representatives, including MPs, MLCs, MLAs and Sarpanches, higher officials, including government secretaries, should print the image of the national flag on their letter pads.