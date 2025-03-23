15 youths detained over Class 10 exam paper leak

Nalgonda : A 10th class examination Telugu question paper leak at a social welfare school in Nakrekal has caused a major uproar. The police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation following which one student was debarred and officials suspended.

On Friday, an unidentified youth allegedly took a photo of the question paper from a private school student and shared it on social media, making it viral in Shaligouraram Mandal. Following this, Nakrekal Mandal Education Officer Mekala Nagayya lodged a formal complaint at the local police station. A team led by Nakirekal CI Rajasekhar, Kondal Reddy, and another CI has started the investigation.

Based on phone numbers linked to the viral images, police detained 15 youths from Nakrekal and Shaligouraram Mandals for questioning at the Nalgonda district police office. Meanwhile, the private school student involved in the incident, who came to take the Hindi exam on Saturday, was not allowed to write it. District education officials announced the student’s debarment on Friday. On Saturday, after completing formalities and securing signatures on debarment papers, the student was escorted home to Shaligouraram Mandal by officials with police assistance.

Following the leak, district education authorities swiftly removed Chief Superintendent Pothula Gopal and Departmental Officer Rammohan Reddy from their positions. They were issued show cause notices demanding explanations for their failure to prevent the leak. Additionally, Sudharani, a TGT teacher who served as the exam room invigilator, was suspended for her negligence.