20 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Narayankhed
In yet another case of food poisoning in the State government-run schools, around 20 students
Narayankhed: In yet another case of food poisoning in the State government-run schools, around 20 students reportedly fell ill at a girls residential school located at Narayankhed on Saturday.
The students are being treated at a government hospital in Narayankhed.
Incidents of food poisoning at government residential schools in Telangana are on the rise in the recent days, with many students ending up in hospitals.
