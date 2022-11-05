  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

20 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Narayankhed

20 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Narayankhed
x

20 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Narayankhed

Highlights

In yet another case of food poisoning in the State government-run schools, around 20 students

Narayankhed: In yet another case of food poisoning in the State government-run schools, around 20 students reportedly fell ill at a girls residential school located at Narayankhed on Saturday.

The students are being treated at a government hospital in Narayankhed.


Incidents of food poisoning at government residential schools in Telangana are on the rise in the recent days, with many students ending up in hospitals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X