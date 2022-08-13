25 passengers severely injured after RTC bus turns turtle in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a horrific road mishap, about 25 passengers suffered injuries after a RTC bus in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a divider near Kamareddy on Saturday afternoon. The injured were rushed to the Area Hospital in Kamareddy for medical treatment.

According to police, RTC bus belonging to Banswada depot on its way to Hyderabad stopped at Nizamabad and Kamareddy. The bus hit the divider once it reached the Collectorate and overturned. Locals broke the windows of the bus and rescued the passengers.

Seriously injured passengers were shifted to Hyderabad. The police registered a case. The RTC ordered a probe to know the reason for mishap.

Further details are awaited.