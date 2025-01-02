  • Menu
3-day Army mela from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Indian Army is set to host the ‘Know Your Army’ mela 2025 at Golconda Fort from January 3 to 5. Organised under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and coordinated by the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, the event serves as a grand prelude to the Army Day Parade 2025.

This one-of-a-kind event offers citizens a unique opportunity to engage with the Indian Army, witness its technological prowess, and gain insights into its operational capabilities. The Mela aims to inspire and motivate young aspirants to join the Armed Forces.

It is a celebration of the Indian Army's strength, discipline, and dedication to the nation.

