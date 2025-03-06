3-day national workshop concludes at OU

Hyderabad: The three-day national workshop on NAAC Accreditation and Outcome-Based Education through AI-Powered Digital Learning, organised by the Office of Dean, Development & UGC Affairs and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Osmania University, concluded on Wednesday.

According to OU officials, the workshop featured twelve insightful sessions delivered by renowned academicians and domain experts. The workshop successfully provided a strategic roadmap for higher education institutions to enhance their accreditation status and adopt Outcome-Based Education (OBE) through AI-driven digital learning tools. The discussions underscored the need for faculty upskilling, innovative pedagogy, robust assessment mechanisms, and seamless integration of technology to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Prof G Naresh Reddy, Registrar, OU, stressed the significance of accreditation in enhancing institutional credibility and excellence.

Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor, OU, delivered his remarks, acknowledging the importance of Outcome-Based Education in aligning academic programs with global standards.

With an overwhelming response and positive feedback from the participants, the workshop set a benchmark for future deliberations on higher education reforms and AI-enabled digital learning in India, said a senior officer, OU.