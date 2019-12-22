3 doctors from AIIMS to perform autopsy on bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet murder

Three forensic doctors from AIIMS to conduct the fresh autopsy on bodies of accused who were said to be killed in an encounter. The autopsy will be done tomorrow around 9 am at the mortuary of Gandhi Hospital and a report to the High Court will be submitted by 5 pm.

The team will leave for Hyderabad today evening at 5.15 pm and will return to Delhi tomorrow, it is learned.

The Telangana High Court has instructed the officials to conduct the second autopsy of the accused. According to the Gandhi Hospital superintendent Sravan Kumar, the bodies of the accused were decomposed to 50 percent and are completely decomposed in a week.

The accused who raped and killed a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad were gunned down by the police on December 6 in Shadnagar while recreating the crime scene.