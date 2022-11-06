30 more open gyms to be set up in Karimnagar city: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said that steps were being taken to address all civic issues brought to the notice of the Municipal Council of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC).

He chaired the general body of the KMC here on Saturday. He along with Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar and council members expressed shock over the untimely death of former MLA, ex-officio member Jagapathi Rao and maintained two minutes silence.

The members unanimously approved 300 agenda items prepared in the context of city development. Mayor responded positively to every problem raised by the members of the council and ordered the officials to solve them.

The general body meeting was held smoothly for about 4 hours. The meeting focused on issues related to roads, drainage, street lights, drinking water problems faced by people across the city, sanitation, footpath enclosures, parking and others.

A special resolution was passed to improve the income of the KMC and the development of the city. Sunil Rao said that the council was working to solve public problems and develop the city. He said that the members of the governing body were happy that the development works in the city were going on in the last two years.

He said that all the pending development works in the city would be completed quickly with the cooperation of Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar. Another 30 open gyms would be set up in the municipal divisions for the health of the people.

As requested by the members of the governing body, soon one rickshaw would be arranged for each division for sanitation work. Steps would be taken to supply drinking water every day to the divisions of the merged villages and to develop the 8 merged village divisions at par with the city.

Sunil Rao said that special attention has been paid to the parking spaces and efforts would be made to arrange parking in the R&B and irrigation space allotted by the Collector. The development of graveyards and integrated markets would be made.