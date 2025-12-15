Gandhi Shilp Bazaar expo from today

Rajamahendravaram: The AP Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited is set to host a seven-day Gandhi Shilp Bazaar exhibition here. The event, aimed at promoting traditional Indian crafts, will take place at Uma Ramalingeswara Kalyana Mandapam from December 15 to December 21. The exhibition is being organised in collaboration with the Commissioner of Handicrafts under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation, Vishnu M, announced that approximately 40 talented artisans from various parts of the country will participate.

These artisans will display and sell a wide range of handicrafts and handloom products.

The exhibition will feature a diverse collection of traditional art forms, including Kondapalli Toys, Etikoppaka Toys, Kalankari, Wood Carvings, Crochet Lace, Leather Puppets, Imitation Jewellery, Durries and Carpets, Tie and Dye fabrics, Dry Flowers, Hand Printed Textiles, Madurai Sungudi, and Pipli Applique Work.

S Savitha, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, and Handlooms & Textiles, will attend the inaugural ceremony. Dr Pasupuleti Hari Prasad, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, will preside over the inaugural function.

Other notable dignitaries attending the event include Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography, Daggubati Purandeswari, MP of Rajahmundry, MLAs Adireddy Srinivas and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, and District Collector Kirti Chekuri. The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 10:30 am to 9 pm until December 21.