5 school bus drivers nabbed for being intoxicated on duty

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special drive to check drunk driving by school bus drivers across 34 key locations in the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Begumpet, SR Nagar, Marredpally, Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Mahankali, and Gopalapuram areas.

During the special drive, a total 324 school buses have been checked, among them five school bus drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol and putting the lives of schoolchildren at serious risk.

Traffic DCP Rahul Hegde BK emphasized that school managements should be aware of the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India issued in WP (Civil) 1309 of 1985 regarding steps to be taken for transport of school children from residence to school and vice versa.

The DCP said there must be an appropriate permit for the vehicle issued by competent authority as Passenger Transport Vehicle. ‘On School Duty’ must be permanently written on the back and front of every vehicle carrying such school children.

No such vehicle shall carry children in excess of its permitted seating capacity. No child should be allowed to sit on the lap of others, if any. There must be a first-aid box and drinking water in the vehicle. The seat belts, wherever applicable, must be fastened properly. School name and telephone number must be displayed.

Additionally, every vehicle carrying school children must be driven by a driver, who has minimum 5 years of experience in driving such categories of vehicles and must not have any record of previous traffic offences. Whenever a contract carriage is issued for carrying school children, the owner of the vehicle must give intimation to the local police station/DCP/SP Traffic of the district indicating the name of the driver and particulars of the vehicle etc.

There must be an attendant in every such vehicle to ensure safe travel of the children and render adequate assistance for safe embarking and disembarking of the children. School management should ensure that all the guidelines and traffic rules are compiled by the drivers of the school buses.

Venugopal Reddy, Addl. DCP Traffic-I, Hari Prasad ACP Traffic, West Zone and Shankar Raju, ACP Traffic North Zone were also present.