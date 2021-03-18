82-day Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam for public welfare: MLC Kavitha

Jagtial: With the initiation taken by MLC K Kavitha, 40-year-old dream has been fulfilled with the establishment of Ramakoti Stupam at Kondagattu Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple, said Durga Prasad, Swamiji of Akhila Bharath Hanuman Deeksha Peetam.

MLC Kavitha participated in the Dwimandal (82-days) Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam at Kondagattu Hanuman temple in Malial mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Durga Prasad Swamiji said that setting up of RamaKoti Stupam is most needed in the present society. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is like a Mahatma to Telangana, who achieved separate statehood facing a lot of problems, not even caring for his life.

MLC Kavitha started her speech with Sri Rama Rama Rameti slokam and said that Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam will be held for 82 days across the State. Already devotees had started Parayanam in about 10,000 temples across the State, she added. Kavitha said that this programme is being held for the wellbeing of people of Telangana. 11 crore Sri Rama Koti copies will be ready by the time of establishment of Rama Koti Stupam, she informed.

To carry the programme successfully, a special committee, Kondagattu Anjanna Seva Samithi was formed, which will look after the conduct of Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam across the State. The parayanam, which will be held at Kondagattu temple, will be telecasted through the television so that people of all sections can see it, she added. Several steps are taken along with providing all kinds of basic facilities for the convenience of devotees, who are participating in Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam programme at Kondagattu, Kavitha added.