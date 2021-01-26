A Government Teacher Commits Suicide Due To Financial Issues

A government teacher who was depressed over not being able to adjust the money needed to build a house has committed suicide by drinking pesticides. The incident took place on Sunday at Burgupalli in the Siddipet Rural Zone. According to SI Shankar, Purma Anilkumar, 43, who belongs to Bejjanki zone and his wife Jyoti, live in Srinivasa Nagar, Siddipet. Anil Kumar is working as a Physical Science teacher in Khajipur Government High School, Mirudoddi Zone.

His wife Jyoti is working as a teacher in Sirsinagandla Government School, Kondapaka Mandal. They made all the arrangements to build a new house in Nayakannagar under Prashant Nagar in the town and paid Rs 1 Crore. Construction of the house was started and for basement construction levelling alone it costs around Rs. 15 lakhs.

He was upset that no matter how hard he tried for the cash needed to complete the construction of the house, it did not adjust. Anil Kumar left the house at around 10 am on Sunday. Jyoti complained to the Siddipet Two Town Police Station that her husband Anil Kumar did not respond to her phone call as he did not come home at night. Based on a phone signal, police on Monday morning found the dead body.

It was found by Indrareddy Burgupalli, the deceased's father, Anil Kumar was dead after drinking insecticide and was found near the trees while searching in Irkod area, Siddipet district. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital Mortuary after conducting the postmortem. SI said the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by the deceased's wife that he had committed suicide. Anil Kumar and Jyoti have two sons.