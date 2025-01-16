Live
- Hydration, Refreshment, andHydration, Refreshment, and Connection—Coca-Cola India’s Signature at Maha Kumbh 2025
- Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Special Train and Bus Services for Easy Access to DY Patil Stadium
- Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Uncle’s Alleged Blackmail
- Sustainability Takes Center Stage at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Coca-Cola India’s Maidaan Saaf initiatives
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Specs and AI Features Leaked Ahead of January 22 Launch Event
- Celebrating Innovation and Entrepreneurship: National Startup Day Highlights the Power of New Businesses—Expert comments
- Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP Announces Fourth List, Fields Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash, Leaves Burari Seat for JDU
- Smooth Conduct of Navodaya Entrance Exam Ensured: Principal Bhaskar Kumar
- Additional Collector P. Amarender Assumes Charge
- Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Rythu Bharosa Beneficiary Details
Just In
Additional Collector P. Amarender Assumes Charge
P. Amarender assumed charge as the Additional Collector (Revenue) of Nagarkurnool district on Thursday at his chamber in the Integrated District Offices Complex
Nagar kurnool: P. Amarender assumed charge as the Additional Collector (Revenue) of Nagarkurnool district on Thursday at his chamber in the Integrated District Offices Complex. Prior to taking charge, he paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Badavath Santosh at the camp office.
Having previously served as the District Revenue Officer (DRO) in Nalgonda district, P. Amarender was transferred and appointed as the Additional Collector of Nagarkurnool.
On this occasion, Collectorate Administrative Officer (AO) Chandrasekhar, office staff, and officials from various departments extended their best wishes to him. Later, he accompanied the District Collector to a review meeting chaired by the minister at the former Mahbubnagar district headquarters.