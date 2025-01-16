Additional Collector P. Amarender Assumes Charge

Nagar kurnool: P. Amarender assumed charge as the Additional Collector (Revenue) of Nagarkurnool district on Thursday at his chamber in the Integrated District Offices Complex. Prior to taking charge, he paid a courtesy visit to District Collector Badavath Santosh at the camp office.

Having previously served as the District Revenue Officer (DRO) in Nalgonda district, P. Amarender was transferred and appointed as the Additional Collector of Nagarkurnool.

On this occasion, Collectorate Administrative Officer (AO) Chandrasekhar, office staff, and officials from various departments extended their best wishes to him. Later, he accompanied the District Collector to a review meeting chaired by the minister at the former Mahbubnagar district headquarters.