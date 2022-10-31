Adilabad: Four die after container lorry rams into car

Adilabad: Four persons were killed on the spot while one person was injured after a container lorry rammed the car in which they were travelling on the National Highway 44 at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor mandal early on Monday.



Three of the victims were from the same family hailing from Adilabad town.

Gudihathnoor Inspector Nylu said the victims were Syed Rafathullah Ahmed (56), his elder daughter Sabiyam Hasmi (26), nephew Syed Wajahath (17), residents of Mohammadnagar in Adilabad district centre and Shamshuruddin (50), driver of the car from KRK Colony in the town. Dr Zubiya Hasmi, the younger daughter of Rafathullah, was injured.

Rafathulla, Sabiya, Wajahathulla and Samshu received fatal injuries when the container lorry hit the car from behind, resulting in the car crashing into a truck which was moving in front of it around 3.30 am.

Zubiya was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Her condition was stated to be critical. The five were returning to Adilabad from Hyderabad.

Rash driving by the driver of the container lorry is suspected to be the cause of the accident. A case was registered and investigation is on.