AK Singh sworn in Chief Justice of TG HC

Hyderabad: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Saturday. Singh, who was transferred from the Tripura High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Singh takes over as Chief Justice from Justice Sujoy Paul. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other cabinet ministers, judges of the High Court, and various dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh holds a BA Honours and an LLB from the University of Delhi. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012. He served as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court from April 17, 2023, before being transferred to the Telangana High Court.