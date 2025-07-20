Live
- People urged to cultivate simple habits for a meaningful change
- Israel's continued interventions worsen Syria's crisis: Turkish FM
- Golden Temple gets 7th threat email
- India, US aim for interim deal by Aug 1 deadline
- Plans afoot to resume SLBC tunnel works
- AK Singh sworn in Chief Justice of TG HC
- TG registers good revenue growth in Q1
- Heavy rain floods Hyderabad
- Pilots’ body slams WSJ, Reuters over AI-171 flight crash reports
- ED summons Google, Meta in betting apps case
AK Singh sworn in Chief Justice of TG HC
Hyderabad: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Saturday. Singh, who was...
Hyderabad: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Saturday. Singh, who was transferred from the Tripura High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.
Justice Singh takes over as Chief Justice from Justice Sujoy Paul. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other cabinet ministers, judges of the High Court, and various dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh holds a BA Honours and an LLB from the University of Delhi. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2012. He served as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court from April 17, 2023, before being transferred to the Telangana High Court.