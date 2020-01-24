Top
All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur

Tandur municipal elections ballot boxes were placed in Saint Marks High School amid tight security.

Tandur: Tandur municipal elections ballot boxes were placed in Saint Marks High School amid tight security. Tight bandobast has been arranged for the counting to be held on Saturday. Officials said that counting for every three wards would be held in one room. The counting would start at 8 am and would continue till 6 pm. Those holding permission cards will only be allowed into counting halls.

