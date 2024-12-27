Allu Arjun Files Regular Bail Petition in Nampally Court Amid Ongoing Sandhya Theatre Case

Hyderabad: In the latest development surrounding the Sandhya Theatre incident, popular actor Allu Arjun has filed a regular bail petition at the Nampally Court. The petition comes as his interim bail period, granted earlier by the High Court, nears its end, with his judicial remand concluding today.

The Sandhya Theatre case, stemming from a tragic incident during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been under intense scrutiny. A stampede during the event resulted in the death of a woman and left several others injured. This incident sparked widespread discussions about crowd management and safety during film promotions, prompting legal and administrative action.

Allu Arjun’s legal team submitted the bail plea, arguing for his continued cooperation in the investigation. Sources close to the actor's team revealed that he is expected to attend the hearing virtually, following the court's instructions. The petition seeks to convert the interim relief into a regular bail, allowing the actor to address the ongoing legal proceedings without being remanded further.

The Nampally Court proceedings are expected to weigh heavily on the actor’s role and involvement, as alleged by the authorities. While fans have expressed unwavering support for their favorite star, legal experts note the case's significance in setting a precedent for accountability in high-profile public events.

Meanwhile, discussions have intensified within the Telugu film industry regarding better safety measures during promotions. The government has also stepped in, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announcing a ban on benefit shows and urging the film industry to take greater social responsibility.

The court's decision on Allu Arjun's regular bail petition is anticipated to have broader implications, not only for the case but also for event protocols in Tollywood. As the legal battle continues, industry insiders and fans alike await the next steps in this high-profile case.