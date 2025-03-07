Ambulance Driver Caught Drunk Driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : In a shocking incident, an ambulance driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol during a drunk driving check conducted by the police in Panjagutta.

The driver, identified as Hafeez, was found intoxicated while operating the ambulance, putting lives at serious risk. Authorities seized the vehicle and registered a case against him.

The police have reiterated their commitment to strict action against those violating traffic laws, particularly in cases where public safety is compromised. Further investigations are underway.