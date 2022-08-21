Amit Shah to address mega rally in Munugodu

Hyderabad: Munugodu political situation intensifies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the massive public rally at around 5 pm in the Munugodu assembly constituency of Telangana.

Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

To address the rally ahead of the Telangana constituency polls, Shah will arrive at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport at 2 pm. He will then proceed to Ujjaini Mahakali Temple and call on a Bharatiya Janata Party worker N Satyanarayan at his residence.

Shah is further scheduled to attend another meeting at Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad, following which he will fly back to Delhi around 9 pm, today itself.

The party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are working hard to bring all the safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugodu ahead of the by-poll elections. There will be big joining. We will definitely win there." He said that the people of Telangana want a change in the state.

Chugh said, "People are unhappy with the K Chandrashekar government. Atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such environment. They want a change which only BJP will bring".

Earlier, BJP leader K Laxman also spoke about Shah's visit to the state.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said, Telangana politics will shift as a result of the Munugodu by-election, the people are fed up with the TRS party's dominance and want Telangana to change, which can only be accomplished by the BJP.

"People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress," Laxman said.

However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana," he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugodu Assembly seat in a by-election just a day before Shah's visit here.

Chief Minister KCR on Saturday went to the Munugodu Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugodu by-election.