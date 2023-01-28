Amshala Swamy, who was the face of Nalgonda fluorosis crisis passes away

Nalgonda: Amshala Swamy (37), passed away at his residence at Shivannagudem of Marriguda mandal in the district on Saturday morning. He was the face of the Nalgonda fluorosis crisis.



It is learnt that Swamy fell from his battery-operated wheelchair while climbing the ramp of his double bedroom house on Friday evening. Though he was normal, later he vomited blood on Saturday morning and died a few hours later.

Swamy was a part of the long drawn protest by the Jala Sadhana Samithi and became known across the country in 2002 after a photograph of him on a table in front of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom the agitators met to highlight the severity of the issue. He was also part of several delegations of fluorosis victims who met several Chief Ministers to submit representations for a solution to the issue.

He was also in the news recently when Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao sanctioned him a double bedroom house and funds for setting up a salon for his livelihood.

KTR had also visited his double bedroom house and had lunch with him during his visit to Munugodu for the by-elections in November last year.

The Minister, in a condolence message on Saturday, said Amshala Swamy was a fighter who championed the cause of fluorosis victims.

"My Heartfelt condolences to the family of Sri Amshala Swamy Garu who passed away today. He was a fighter who championed the cause of Fluorosis victims & an inspiration to many. He will always remain close to my heart. May his soul rest in peace ," Rama Rao tweeted.

