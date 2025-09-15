Anganwadi Workers’ Protest in Kodangal Turns Tense, Police Make Arrests

Kodangal: Kodangal town witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday when scores of Anganwadi workers staged a sudden sit-in right in front of the busy RTC bus stand, demanding immediate cancellation of the pre-primary education system introduced in Anganwadi centres.

Shouting slogans, the protesters said the new pre-primary model had increased their workload without providing extra staff or resources. They argued that the policy is burdening them with additional teaching duties while they are already responsible for nutrition programmes and early childhood care.

Traffic came to a standstill as onlookers crowded the area. Local shopkeepers worried about the disruption, while commuters were stuck for nearly an hour.

The situation escalated when police personnel moved in to disperse the agitators. As the police tried to remove the adamant protesters, one enraged Anganwadi worker scuffled with the police, triggering a brief confrontation. Acting swiftly, police detained several protesters, clearing the road and restoring traffic flow.

Officials assured the workers that their demands would be forwarded to the Women and Child Welfare Department for consideration. Following negotiations, the remaining protesters reluctantly ended the sit-in, but warned that they would resume their agitation if the government failed to address their grievances.