Apex Bank holds walkathon to mark International Year of Cooperatives

Hyderabad: In commemoration of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. organized a Walkathon on Sunday to promote awareness about the role of cooperatives in community and economic development.

The event began at 7:00 AM from the Bank’s Head Office and proceeded towards Nampally, before circling back and concluding at the Head Office. Marneni Ravindar Rao, President of the Bank, flagged off the event and said, “The Walkathon is a symbolic step in reinforcing the strength of cooperation and collective progress. Cooperative institutions like ours play a vital role in empowering communities and supporting grassroots development.”

B Uday Bhaskar, CGM, NABARD, commended the bank’s initiative in promoting cooperative values such as solidarity, inclusive growth and recalled the importance of such programs in strengthening the cooperative sector.

“The main objective of this walkathon is to create awareness about the importance of the cooperative sector and the role of banks in the welfare of the people,” said the bank’s Managing Director, Y Krishna Rao.