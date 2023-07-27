Apollo unviels 2 health packages

Apollo Reach Hospital Karimnagar on Wednesday launched two new health packages to meet the current health needs of people, various types of heart disease diagnostic tests such as ECG, 2 D. Echo, consultation of heart doctors will be provided for Rs 999. Cardiologists at Apollo Hospital informed that these tests can prevent sudden cardiac deaths and detect heart diseases early. In addition to this, diagnostic tests for seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid and pneumonia are being offered at affordable prices