- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
Apollo unviels 2 health packages
Highlights
Apollo Reach Hospital Karimnagar on Wednesday launched two new health packages to meet the current health needs of people, various types of heart disease diagnostic tests such as ECG, 2 D. Echo, consultation of heart doctors will be provided for Rs 999. Cardiologists at Apollo Hospital informed that these tests can prevent sudden cardiac deaths and detect heart diseases early. In addition to this, diagnostic tests for seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid and pneumonia are being offered at affordable prices
