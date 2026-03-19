Applications invited for diploma course in handloom

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi urged the youth to come forward and utilise the diploma admission opportunities at the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) to acquire skills in the handloom sector and pave a golden path for their future.

The DHTT course for the 2026-27 academic year is being imparted at the Konda Laxman Bapuji Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (KLB IIHT) in Hyderabad.

He noted that through this diploma course—which imparts specialized skills in the handloom and textile sectors—students would gain comprehensive knowledge in areas such as designing, weaving, dyeing, printing, testing, and finishing.

He further stated that those who complete this course would find excellent employment opportunities within the textile industry.

He added that a total of 60 seats are available in this course, and admissions will be granted based on merit achieved in the 10th grade (SSC) examinations, in accordance with government reservation norms.

It was stated that selected students would also be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,500 throughout the duration of the course. Eligible students were urged to avail themselves of this opportunity—thereby enhancing their future prospects—by applying either directly or online following the release of the admission notification in the first week of April.