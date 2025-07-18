Applications Invited for Netannala Bharosa Scheme to Support Handloom Weavers in the District

Gadwal: The Assistant Director of the Handloom and Textile Department, Mr. Govindayya, has announced through a press release that applications are being invited from eligible handloom weavers in the district for enrollment in the Netannala Bharosa Scheme (Weavers’ Assurance Scheme).

Eligibility Criteria:

Only handloom weavers who are actively engaged in their craft on a daily basis and have a Geo-tag Number are eligible.

Applicants must be enrolled under the Thrift Fund Scheme (Pothupu Padhakam).

The applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants should be capable of producing handloom products as per prescribed guidelines.

Scheme Benefits:

Under this scheme, financial support will be provided as an annual wage incentive:

Rs. 18,000/- for primary handloom weavers.

Rs. 6,000/- for assistant weavers (helper category).

Mr. Govindayya further added that every product labeled under the Telangana Standard Weaves Label, marked with a unique logo, guarantees minimum quality standards and serves as a mark of authenticity and recognition for the state's handloom products.

Application Process:

Interested weavers in the district are required to fill Form A and Form B, and submit them along with:

Two recent passport-size photos of both the weaver and assistant (if applicable),

Xerox copies of Aadhaar card and bank passbook.

All completed applications must be submitted by 25th July 2025 at the Handloom and Textile Department Office, Room No. F-28, 1st Floor.

Helpline Numbers for Further Information:

For queries and additional details, applicants may contact the following numbers:

9573730056

9666922281

The department has urged all eligible handloom workers in the district to make use of this opportunity to ensure their inclusion in the scheme, which aims to provide both recognition and financial security to traditional weavers.