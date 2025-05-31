Area hospital team saves woman’s life after 2 months on ventilator

Bhadrachalam: A 22-year-old woman, who had consumed a toxic pesticide, has recovered after two months on ventilator support at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Madakam Sirisha from Lakshmi Colony, Cherla mandal, consumed Monocrotophos on April 1. She was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Cherla where they administered basic treatment and removed some of the pesticide from her stomach.

She was then taken to the Bhadrachalam hospital for better treatment. Upon discovering that her lungs were severely affected, the medical staff under the leadership of pulmonologist Dr Jagadish placed her on ventilator support, which proved instrumental in her recovery.

Local MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao visited the hospital on Friday when the woman was being discharged and congratulated Dr Jagadish and other medical staff who treated her. Expressing satisfaction with the services being provided at the hospital, he congratulated Dr Ramakrishna, Superintendent of the hospital

Meanwhile, family members expressed their gratitude upon Sirisha’s recover. Her father Ramesh thanked the Bhadrachalam medical staff for treating her with patience. “I can never repay the debt I owe to the Bhadrachalam and Charla doctors and medical staff for reviving my daughter,” he expressed.