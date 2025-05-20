Army Public School Golconda Excels in CBSE Board Results 2025

Hyderabad: Army Public School (APS) Golconda has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with an outstanding performance in the CBSE Board Examinations for the academic year 2024–25. Students from both Class XII and Class X have achieved exceptional results, upholding the school’s tradition of scholastic distinction.

> In Class XII, all 72 students who appeared for the examination cleared it, securing a 100% pass percentage. Notably, three students scored above 95%, and ten students achieved more than 90%, underscoring the high academic standards maintained by the institution.

> Ekta Tiwari from the Humanities stream emerged as the school topper, scoring 497 marks (99.4%).

> Kumari Harshita Suhani from Commerce secured 486 marks (97.2%).

> Sreehari P S topped the Science stream with 472 marks (94.4%).

> The strong results across Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams reflect the school’s commitment to balanced and holistic education.

> Class X students also delivered commendable results, with all 157 students passing the exam, achieving a 100% pass rate. The academic performance included seven students scoring above 95%, and eighteen students scoring above 90%.

> Mysha Zainab Ali led the Class X results with 485 marks (97%),

> followed by Harshitha V Iyer with 484 marks (96.8%),

> and Shreya Bhat, who scored 483 marks (96.6%).

> The results highlight the consistent hard work of students and the school’s emphasis on academic excellence paired with value-based learning.

> Principal Mrs. Anitha Karunakaran congratulated the students, parents, and teaching staff for their dedication and teamwork. She stated, “These results reflect our focus on disciplined learning, strong academic foundations, and holistic development. I am proud of the students’ achievements and the unwavering support of our faculty and parents.”

> APS Golconda continues to be a beacon of academic brilliance, nurturing responsible and confident young citizens of tomorrow.