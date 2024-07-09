Live
Asha activists submit plea for priority in ANM positions
Asha activists submitted a petition to DM HO Sasikala and Deputy DM HO Siddappa at the district center, requesting special recognition for them in the newly announced Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
The activists emphasised their long-term service in the health department, spanning ten to fifteen years, and their significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. They urged that Asha workers who have completed ANM training be given priority and special consideration for the ANM positions in the district.
They emphasised that they risked their lives during the pandemic, working according to medical authorities’ orders without considering their families’ safety.
Additionally, they pointed out that they continue to conduct various surveys and provide online services. The DMHO responded positively and assured them that their concerns would be forwarded to higher authorities.