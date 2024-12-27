Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate Charlapalli railway station 2nd entry tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ministerof Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, will inaugurate the Charlapalli railway station 2nd entry and new railway terminal on Saturday.

According to SCR officials, the 2nd entry and new railway terminal station building with a modern architectural facade has been constructed to handle the passengers. The station building comprises six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor. Additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities. The design will feature spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting. Two spacious new foot over bridges, one 12 meters wide and another six meters wide, to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement. Further, all nine platforms would have escalators and lifts, which is a total of seven lifts and six escalators for facilitating passenger movement. It will also have coach maintenance facilities for facilitating the originating and terminating of trains at the station, said a senior officer, SCR.

“The station will have the capacity to handle an additional 15 pairs of train services. The redeveloped station will have four additional high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full-length trains. In addition, the station is provided with an additional 10 lines, and the total capacity will be 19 lines,” he added.

Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy, public representatives and senior railway officials will participate in the inaugural programme.