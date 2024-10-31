Avinash Mohanty fetes retiring cops

Live
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday felicitated five retiring police officers at the main conference hall of the Cyberabad Commissioner’s Office.
During the event, the Commissioner presented the officers with their pension papers and urged them to enjoy quality time with their families, relatives, and friends.
Avinash Mohanty appreciated their dedicated service to the department, highlighting the vital role they played in maintaining law and order. He also encouraged the retired officers to continue contributing to society in meaningful ways, sharing their vast experience and knowledge.
The Commissioner emphasised the importance of a healthy and fulfilling post-retirement life, advising them to focus on personal well-being, hobbies, and community engagement.
Joint CP (traffic) D Joel Davis, EOW DCP Prasad, DCP (admin) Ravichandan Reddy, CTC principal L C Naik, SB DCP Sai Sri, other officers, and family members participated.