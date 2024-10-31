  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Avinash Mohanty fetes retiring cops

Avinash Mohanty fetes retiring cops
x
Highlights

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday felicitated five retiring police officers at the main conference hall of the Cyberabad Commissioner’s Office.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday felicitated five retiring police officers at the main conference hall of the Cyberabad Commissioner’s Office.

During the event, the Commissioner presented the officers with their pension papers and urged them to enjoy quality time with their families, relatives, and friends.

Avinash Mohanty appreciated their dedicated service to the department, highlighting the vital role they played in maintaining law and order. He also encouraged the retired officers to continue contributing to society in meaningful ways, sharing their vast experience and knowledge.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of a healthy and fulfilling post-retirement life, advising them to focus on personal well-being, hobbies, and community engagement.

Joint CP (traffic) D Joel Davis, EOW DCP Prasad, DCP (admin) Ravichandan Reddy, CTC principal L C Naik, SB DCP Sai Sri, other officers, and family members participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick