Awareness Conference by Scientists on Enhancing Agricultural Extension through Innovation

Nagar kurnool: The Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Palem, in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Palem, and the Agricultural Extension Centers of Palem and Tandur, organized a Scientific Advisory and Coordination Committee Meeting to discuss agricultural advancements and future strategies.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. B. Pushpavathi, ADR, RARS, Palem, who highlighted the various agricultural extension programs and research initiatives undertaken over the past year. She emphasized the importance of formulating future action plans keeping in mind the current climatic conditions, economic resources of farmers, and the need for sustainable and integrated farming practices.

Dr. M. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Director, DEE, University Head & Director of Extension Nominee, stressed the need to adopt innovative extension methods to ensure that farmers receive timely and relevant information. He encouraged the use of digital platforms, drone technology, information and communication tools, and tech-driven farming methods for effective agricultural extension.

The meeting witnessed participation from district agricultural officials, scientists, and bankers, who presented their research findings. A total of 42 farmers attended the session and gained valuable insights into modern agricultural techniques and innovations.





Delete Edit



