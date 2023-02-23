Awareness created on post office savings schemes

Nalgonda: Post office staff creating awareness on department schemes to the people and explaining the benefits of various schemes during the campaign being held during the ongoing five-day POSB mela which started on february 20 .

In a press statement, Superintendent of Post Offices, Nalgonda division, K Raghunadha Swamy stated that the division has aimed to open 20,000 post office savings bank accounts during this drive. It also informed that the Department of Posts is also providing online services so as to facilitate its products like internet banking and mobile banking. Customers can open their desired accounts by login to the URL https://ebanking.indiapost.gov.in.

Customers can place service requests for opening of accounts via postinfo mobile application which is available in Google play store for android & app store for IOS mobiles. After placing request the postman will attend at the doorsteps of the customer home on the very next day with prerequisite forms for opening of accounts.

On Wednesday, Branch Postmaster of Takkalapally branch office explained the features of the department to the people of the village and handed over the pamphlets containing the schemes to create awareness among the public during this ongoing Mega Mela.

So also, the branch post master of Vaddipatla BO explained the features of the department to the women working in the unorganised sector and distributed pamphlets to create awareness among the public.