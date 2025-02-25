Awareness Program on Education, Safety, and Child Protection Held at Uttanur ZP High School

Gadwal: An awareness program on Education, Safety, and Child Marriage Prevention was conducted at Zilla Parishad High School, Uttanur. The session was led by District Sakhi Women Wing In-charge, Ms. Shobha, who educated students on these important issues.

Speaking at the event, District Women Empowerment Member, Ms. Chittemma, emphasized the need for girls to stay cautious of strangers. She also explained the POCSO Act, highlighting its significance in protecting children. She encouraged students to excel in academics and bring pride to their parents and society.

Head Constable Srinivasachari from the Itikyala Police Station advised students to report any form of harassment, whether inside the school premises or elsewhere, without hesitation.

The program saw the participation of School Headmaster Sri Somashekar Reddy, along with the teaching staff, who supported the initiative in raising awareness among students.