Azharuddin Sworn in as Telangana Minister

Hyderabad - In a significant political event, Azharuddin has officially taken the oath of office as a minister in the Telangana government. The ceremony was conducted by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other ministers in attendance.

Born on 8 February 1963 in Hyderabad, Azharuddin received his education at All Saints High School in Abids before pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Nizam College. He was inspired by his uncle, Zainulabuddin, to pursue a career in cricket. Making his international debut in 1984, Azharuddin quickly garnered attention, scoring centuries in his first three Test matches and establishing himself as a prominent cricketer. Throughout his 16-year career, he played 99 Tests and 334 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and captained the Indian cricket team from 1989.

Following his retirement from cricket, Azharuddin ventured into politics, joining the Congress Party on 19 February 2009. He won the parliamentary seat from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh that same year. In 2018, he was appointed as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).