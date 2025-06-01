Bandi launches devpt works

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched various development works at the Municipal Corporation office in Karimnagar on Saturday.

He spoke to the media alongside Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, former MLA Bodige Shobha, and former Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the farmers of Telangana for the Union Cabinet’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops.

Regarding the recent death of 18 cows within the Vemulawada Rajanna temple premises, Bandi said that officials mishandled the situation. “It is the responsibility of officials to provide adequate facilities. The temple Executive Officer must ensure facilities for the cattle,” he urged.