Bandi mounts vitriolic attack against Revanth, Kharge, Rahul

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Thursday challenged Mallikarjun Kharge, the AICC President, saying he is attempting to undermine the Indian Army’s efforts by labeling the conflict with Pakistan as a “small war.”

Addressing a mammoth Hindu Ekta Yatra with thousands of participants during the downpour late on Thursday in Karimnagar, he said “When Al-Qaeda attacked the Twin Towers in America and killed 6,000 people, even a superpower like the US couldn’t act for 10 years. Only after 10 years did they catch and kill Osama Bin Laden. But in just 15 days after the Pahalgam incident, the army that wiped out the terrorists—that is my Indian Army. Our Prime Minister is Modi… now tell me, who is greater?” He further challenged: “Is it a small war to go deep into Pakistan and destroy 9 terrorist camps? Is it a small war to destroy 11 military bases of the Pakistan Army? Is it a small war to destroy 20 per cent of Pakistan’s military infrastructure? Is it a small war if Pakistan gets scared by our army’s blows and comes begging for a ceasefire? Let Kharge answer—what is a small war?”

Striking an emotional note, Sanjay Kumar said, “During a previous Hindu Ekta Yatra, I had a heart attack. Before completely losing consciousness, I prayed to the Goddess to give me life again. Because I had vowed that from then on, I would live only for Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma. The Goddess showed mercy and gave me a rebirth. That is why my bonus life is entirely dedicated to the saffron flag and Sanatan Dharma. That is why I went to the Old City and held a rally to show the strength of the saffron flag.”

“It’s shameful that Rahul Gandhi is demanding a count of how many Rafale jets were destroyed in the war. Instead of praising the bravery and valour of our armed forces, are you trying to belittle them? It’s said that Rahul Gandhi has more fans in Pakistan than in India.

The fact that he is trending on Pakistani social media is proof of that. It’s shameful that Revanth Reddy claims Modi stopped the war out of fear of Trump. If a war took place during the Congress regime and Pakistan was split into two, then why didn’t they reclaim PoK? Let them answer these,” he said.